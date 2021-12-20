D2C tea brand Esah Tea raises $400,000 in Pre-series A

D2C Assam-based brand Esah Tea on Monday said that it has raised $400,000 in its Pre-series A round from NEDFI Venture Capital Ltd. (NVCL). This makes it the first tea start-up from Assam to raise VC funding. The brand had earlier raised angel investment from SRD Group and grant from Assam Startup & NEAT-E-Hub.

The start-up will utilise the fresh funds to expand the marketing and operations teams. It will also use a part of the raised investment in developing new products, and launching brand stores in new geographies. The brand plans to convert 20000+ acres of land to organic tea cultivation, and onboard 1000+ Local Small tea growers by 2023.

Bijit Sarma, Founder & CEO, ESAH Tea said “The tea from India has always received a lot of acknowledgements in the domestic and international market. However, over the years, over-commercialization dented the authenticity of the product. Esah aims at reviving the same by empowering local small tea gardeners and delivering single-origin, Artisanal fresh teas. We are glad, that our esteemed array of investors infused their trust into our business model.”

Esah Tea currently offers a wide range of Organic tea variants like Whole Leaf Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, White Tea. It also offers an array of flavoured tea products - Organic Assam masala Chai, Rose Black Tea, Lychee Black Tea, along with some popular blends including - English Breakfast Tea, Chamomile and Moringa Tea.

“Esah is producing some world-class tea products. It is maintaining the organic quality which holds a strong market and loyal customer base. The brand has been performing well and appears promising in the longer run. The idea is to together work towards holistic growth of the brand and revival of the industry at large,” said PVSLN Murty, Chairman, NEDFi Ventures.