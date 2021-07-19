DAHD sets up dairy investment accelerator

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) has set up a dairy investment accelerator under its Investment Facilitation Cell to offer investors specific inputs for evaluation of opportunities, giving information about government schemes and connecting with strategic partners, an official statement said on Monday.

Besides, the accelerator will work with the department to organise events with global and local industry participation to understand investor perspective, facilitate direct interactions with government officials and network with industry.

AHIDF

It would also generate awareness about the ₹15,000-crore Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development fund to support entrepreneurs, private companies, MSME, Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), and Section 8 (charitable) companies.

Eligible entities can avail the benefits of the scheme to set up new units or expand existing units in areas of dairy processing and related value addition infrastructure, meat processing and related value addition infrastructure and animal feed plants. The benefits available under the fund include 3 per cent interest subvention on loans, two year moratorium with six-year repayment period and ₹750 crore credit guarantee.

India is the largest milk producer contributing 23 per cent of global milk production. Annual milk production in the country has grown by 6.4 per cent (CAGR) in the past five years. Further, the country boasts a large domestic packaged dairy products market of ₹2.7-3.0-lakh crore growing in the double-digits.

Further, lucrative untapped opportunities exist in areas such as value-added dairy products, organic/ farm fresh milk and exports.