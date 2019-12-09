Daily Onion Price Tracker– December 9, 2019

Onion prices continued to rise in various parts of the country, with the minimum price of the commodity moving up to ₹45 a kilo on Monday from ₹43 on Saturday.

In Rampurhat, West Bengal, prices of onions jumped from ₹50 on Saturday to ₹80 a kilo on Monday. Other cities such as Sagar and Mayabunder saw prices climb by ₹5-10 a kilo from Saturday’s level.

Prices continued to stay elevated in Goa and Kerala. Here’s a look at cities with the highest and lowest prices for a kilo on onions on Monday, December 9