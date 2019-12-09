Agri Business

Daily Onion Price Tracker– December 9, 2019

| Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

Onion prices continued to rise in various parts of the country, with the minimum price of the commodity moving up to ₹45 a kilo on Monday from ₹43 on Saturday.

In Rampurhat, West Bengal, prices of onions jumped from ₹50 on Saturday to ₹80 a kilo on Monday. Other cities such as Sagar and Mayabunder saw prices climb by ₹5-10 a kilo from Saturday’s level.

Prices continued to stay elevated in Goa and Kerala. Here’s a look at cities with the highest and lowest prices for a kilo on onions on Monday, December 9

 

