Cyclone Dana intensified into a severe cyclone by Thursday midnight, earlier than forecast, over central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal, and lay early on Thursday morning over north-west and adjoining central Bay, about 260 km south-east of Paradip (Odisha); 290 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha); and 350 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

India Meteorological Department (IMD) does not expect it to intensify further, and retained the outlook to maintain intensity as a severe cyclone while crossing north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) between midnight of Thursday and morning of Friday with wind speeds of 100-110 km/hr gusting 120 km/hr.

Heavy rain outlook

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places over Baleswar, Mayurbhanj ,Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Khorda and Puri districts of Odisha on Thursday and Friday with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 21 cm) at isolated places.

Light to moderate rain is forecast at most places over the South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura districts of West Bengal these days accompanied with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places .Light to moderate rain is also forecast at most places iover south Jharkhand with heavy rain lat isolated places on Thursday and heavy to very heavy rainat isolated places on Friday.

High winds off coasts

On Thursday morning, gale winds with speed reaching 60-70 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr prevailed along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts. These are expected to gradually increase becoming 100-110 km/hr gusting to 120 km/hr along and off the north Odisha and the East Medinipur district of West Bengal from Thursday till Friday morning, as Dana homes in for a landfall. Gale winds reaching speed of 60-80 km/hr gusting to 90 km/hr are likely along and off south Odisha coast and remaining districts of coastal West Bengal from Thursday evening till Friday morning.

Gale winds over waters

Over the seas, gales winds with speed reaching 95-105 km/hr gusting to 115 km/hr prevailed over the north-west Bay with the cyclone centre located not far away. Wind speeds are forecast to increase gradually becoming 105-115 km/hr gusting to 125 km/hr by Thursday evening. Gale winds with speed reaching 95-105 km/hr gusting to 115 km/he prevailed over east-central Bay in the morning and may last until the afternoon before winding down. Adjoining west-central Bay too is witnessing similar wind speeds that are expected to reduce in the afternoon.

Sea conditions worsen

The IMD has warned that sea condition along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts will be ‘high’ to very high’ (wave heights of 20-46 ft) till the forenoon of Friday by when the severe cyclone would make landfall. Over the north-west Bay also, from where the severe cyclone will make the final lunge for landfall, it may range from ‘high’ to ‘very high’ till Friday morning. Adjoining north-east Bay is likely to witness ‘rough’ to ‘very rough’ conditions (8-20 ft) during this period. Over east-central and west-central Bay which the severe cyclone will leave behind later on Thursday, ‘high’ to ‘very high’ conditions may prevail till evening.

Storm surge threat

As a result, storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 metre in height above astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha and East Medinipur district of West Bengal during the time of landfall. Similarly, a surge of 0.5 to 1.0 m height above astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal and Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

Warning to fishermen

The IMD advised total suspension of fishing operations on Thursday and Friday over central and North Bay. They are are advised not to venture into the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay as well. They should avoid venturing out into the north-west and adjoining north-east Bay and along and off the Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till Friday.

