The import of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a key fertiliser for Rabi crops wheat, mustard, and chana (gram), surged 58.6 per cent to 8.17 lakh tonnes (lt) in October 2024 from 5.15 in the corresponding period last year. However, it has not been able to meet the demand for the month, which is estimated at 18.69 lt.

The latest official data show that DAP sales were recorded at 11.48 lt last month, which is also lower than 13.64 lt a year ago.

Experts said that while single super phosphate (SSP) is an alternative to DAP in the case of mustard, there is no alternative in the case of wheat crop, and farmers are buying Complex at higher prices to get the same yield due to the DAP shortage, said S K Singh, an agriculture scientist. As the normal window for wheat sowing in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan has already been over, any planting from now on may lower the yield, said Singh.

On October 30, the fertiliser ministry termed media reports on the DAP shortage in Punjab as misleading, misplaced, and devoid of factual position. It said that the import of DAP was affected due to the Red Sea crisis and admitted that the crisis had been “ongoing since January.” It also claimed that the government had maintained stable prices of DAP at ₹1,350 for a 50 kg bag.

“When the government was aware in January itself that there was delay in transit period, the planning should have been made accordingly so that the fertiliser reaches in time. Unless there is a policy decision to reduce use of DAP, the chemical fertiliser has to be made available and it is not the way to reduce sales,” said a top industry official requesting anonymity.

