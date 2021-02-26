Day temperatures may stay cooler over Central, Peninsular India

Most parts of West, Central and Peninsular India will see maximum temperatures (day) reigning cooler than normal during the week starting today (Friday) while East India, the East Coast and entire North India may witness above-normal temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday morning.

Temperatures over most parts of the country have started to rise ahead of the official end to the winter and initiation of the spring/summer from March 1. This trend will continue until Sunday before minimum temperatures (night) start to fall over North-West and Central India and Gujarat from next week.

European model sees better spread of thundershowers

By this time, the western disturbance activity and associated clouding, thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms would have ceased over the region. Clearing up of the skies in this manner would bring the cooler and denser Arctic air from across the border to filter in and sit over the ground and bring the mercury down.

Western disturbance influence

An incoming western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lay parked on Friday morning over East Afghanistan along with an induced cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan. They will cause fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; scattered to fairly widespread over Himachal Pradesh during next two days; and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttarakhand during next three days.

Isolated hailstorms forecast

Isolated thunderstorm/lighting may strike Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday). Isolated hailstorm is forecast over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh today and over Uttarakhand today and tomorrow, the IMD said. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh today (Friday).

The next bout of rainfall/snowfall over the hills of North-West India would be from Wednesday to Friday (March 3 to 5). A fresh western disturbance will bring isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall and likely extend isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorms to parts of North-East India during that period.

In South and West India, maximum temperatures (day) are likely to trend lower during the week starting today (Friday, February 26). But North and East India as well as the East Coast may stay warmer. An IMD Outlook until March 25 shows mercury trending up along the West Coast also while West Madhya Pradesh, Central Maharashtra, Telangana, and parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka may remain cooler.