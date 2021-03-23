Day temperatures to rise in northern States, but no heat wave: IMD

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning saw rain/thundershowers being reported at most places in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Vidarbha, Marathwada and East Rajasthan and at many places in Madhya Maharashtra, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.
Similar weather was ruled over a few places from Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and isolated places over West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Odisha, hills of West Bengal and Sikkim, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Due to the eastward movement of the western disturbance leaving North-West India behind, the IMD said that dry weather may prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from Wednesday. Clear weather conditions are likely over Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This would lead to a rise in day temperatures, but no heat wave conditions are forecast for another five days.
On Tuesday, an active western disturbance lay as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and an offspring cyclonic circulation over North-West Rajasthan, dictating weather over the entire region.
Over Central India, a cyclonic circulation hung over Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh. A fresh western disturbance is expected to cross into the region in the next three to four days, the IMD said.
In the South, a trough (of lower pressure) was visible in low-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal which lay extended from interior Tamil Nadu to North Interior Karnataka across South Interior Karnataka. All these formations are capable of sustaining the volatile pre-monsoon weather.
The IMD has forecast isolated hailstorms for Uttarakhand in the hills of the Western Himalayas on Wednesday as well. Isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places over parts of Central and West India during the next two days, it added.
