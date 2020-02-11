DCM Shriram inks pact to promote water conservation

DCM Shriram has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rabobank and Rivulis Irrigation India, the Indian arm of Israeli microirrigation firm Rivulis, to install drip irrigation in sugarcane farms of over 5,000 hectares in two Uttar Pradesh districts, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The proposed installation of drip irrigation in four units of the company located at Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi districts is meant to give further fillip to the water conservation efforts.

“The project is being taken up with the aim of increase the yield while conserving water in cultivation of sugarcane. With this project, the cost of sugarcane cultivation will reduce, thereby increasing the income of farmers,” Roshan Lal Tamak, ED and CEO for DCM Shriram’s sugar business, said in the statement.

According to the company, the Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, an apex organisation of sugarcane research in the country, certified various good agricultural practices and water conservation measures adopted by DCM Shriram sugar factories in its catchment areas in these districts have already resulted in water saving of 275 billion litres in the last three years.