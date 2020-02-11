DCM Shriram inks pact to promote water conservation

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
DCM Shriram has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rabobank and Rivulis Irrigation India, the Indian arm of Israeli microirrigation firm Rivulis, to install drip irrigation in sugarcane farms of over 5,000 hectares in two Uttar Pradesh districts, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The proposed installation of drip irrigation in four units of the company located at Ajbapur, Rupapur, Hariawan and Loni in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi districts is meant to give further fillip to the water conservation efforts.
“The project is being taken up with the aim of increase the yield while conserving water in cultivation of sugarcane. With this project, the cost of sugarcane cultivation will reduce, thereby increasing the income of farmers,” Roshan Lal Tamak, ED and CEO for DCM Shriram’s sugar business, said in the statement.
According to the company, the Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, an apex organisation of sugarcane research in the country, certified various good agricultural practices and water conservation measures adopted by DCM Shriram sugar factories in its catchment areas in these districts have already resulted in water saving of 275 billion litres in the last three years.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
New products, steady input cost and strong demand forecast make the stock attractive
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...