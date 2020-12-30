Deadlock broken: Centre concedes farmers' two demands, talks to continue on the repeal of bills, legalising MSP

The deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre was broken on Wednesday. The Government conceded two of their four key demands – removal of penalty provision in the Commission for the Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 and scrapping of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The two main issues related to legalising MSP and withdrawal of the three farm bills were still under discussion with the next round of talks scheduled for January 4.

No tractor rally

Emerging from the marathon five-hour-long talk with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, farmers’ representatives described Monday’s dialogue as an “advancement”, although they said the protests at all five entry point to the Capital would continue till the negotiations are completed. Yet, farmers have decided not to hold a “tractor rally” in Delhi on Thursday as they had announced earlier.

“We will wait for their written assurances on the Electricity Act and the Ordinance on air pollution. We consider this as an advancement. We hope they will be ready to accept our demands on the other two key issues too,” All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah told reporters after the meeting. Agriculture Minister said there is “50 per cent resolution” of the issues raised by the farmers. “We are sensitive towards the farmers. We have been ready to discuss all issues right from the beginning,” said the Minister.

A positive dialogue

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait described the dialogue as “positive” but asserted that the protests would continue. According to Hannan Mollah, the Centre is ready to bring amendments to the farm laws, but the farmers want to withdrawthe laws altogether. But they both described the meeting as a “change in atmospherics”. The change in mood was evident from the reported bonhomie that the two Minister displayed during the discussions, even lining up for food in the langar organised by the farmers from Gurudwara Rakab Gunj. The atmosphere has hitherto been tense and charged with the farmers describing the Government’s attitude as “obdurate and unrelenting”.

“It seems that the Government is in a mood to relent. The discussion will go on. The pressure created by farmers has reflected within the BJP too. Ministers have started speaking in a different voice. This could be one reason why they have shown some positive gesture to our demands,,” said Hannan Mollah, adding, “It is an advancement, not a victory. There's a positive change in the situation.”