Deccan Grainz sets up rice processing unit in Telangana

Deccan Grainz Private Limited, a rice exporter, has set eyes on the domestic market, wanting to grab a share in the branded premium rice.

The firm exports its Sona Masoori and other varieties of rice to the United States, Europe and Australia. It exported 10,000 tonnes of rice in the last financial year.

As part of this, it has set up a rice processing unit with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tonnes in Telangana with an investment of ₹15 crore.

The processing plant, located in TSII General Park at Sultanpur in Sanga Reddy district, is ready for inauguration.

The company, which registered a turnover of ₹50 crore last year, has set a ₹100-crore turnover target in the current financial year, Kiran Pola, Chairman and Managing Director of Deccan Group, said.