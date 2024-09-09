A deep depression over north-west Bay of Bengal appeared to have crossed Odisha coast on Monday evening, delayed by a few hours than originally forecast, as it brought isolated extremely heavy rain over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and East Rajasthan and heavy rain over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region (North Gujarat, Gandhinagar and South Gujarat).

Satellite pictures

Satellite pictures at 4 pm showed rain clouds over Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam); Telangana (Kothagudem, Warangal and Ramagundam); Vidarbha (Chandrapur, Nagpur and Gondia); Chhattisgarh (Raipur and Korba); Odisha (Sambalpur and Nowrangapur); West Madhya Pradesh (Indore, Punasa and Ratlam); East Madhya Pradesh (Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Chhatarpur); East Rajasthan; and East Uttar Pradesh.

Pacific stays active

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon trough remained south of its normal position and may continue to do so for next 3-4 days. There is no signal yet of another low-pressure area taking shape in the Bay, a rarity at this last phase of the monsoon, but neighbouring West Pacific/South China Sea remain in an aggressive state with at least two major typhoons developing during the next few days. On Monday, a non-monsoonal secondary trough ran down from south-west Uttar Pradesh to the centre of deep depression in the Bay across north Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

West, Central, South India

Outlook for west and central India, where monsoon remains active when the core trough remains south of normal, isolated extremely heavy rain is likely over East Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Isolated very heavy rain is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday; East Madhya Pradesh until Wednesday; and Vidarbha on Tuesday. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Madhya Pradesh during next seven days; Chhattisgarh on Tuesday; and Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, ghats of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region until Wednesday. The IMD predicted isolated heavy rain also for Kerala and Mahe; South Interior Karnataka; and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on Tuesday; and Coastal Karnataka until Wednesday.

Very heavy over East

Towards east and north-east, isolated very heavy rain is likely over Odisha on Tuesday; Meghalaya on Thursday and Friday; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Wednesday to Friday. It will be isolated heavy over Jharkhand until Friday; plains of West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday; hills of West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar from Wednesday to Friday; Odisha on Wednesday; Assam & Meghalaya from Tuesday to Saturday; and the North-Eastern States until Friday.

Heavy over north-west

Over north-west India, isolated very heavy rain is likely over East Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday; west Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday to Thursday; East Rajasthan on Wednesday and Thursday; Haryana on Thursday; and over Uttarakhand on Thursday and Friday. It will be isolated heavy over East Rajasthan during next seven days; West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand until Saturday; East Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday to Saturday; and over Haryana on Wednesday.