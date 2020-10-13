Deep depression crosses AP coast near Kakinada

The deep depression from the Bay of Bengal crossed the North Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada between 6.30 am and 7.30 this (Wednesday) morning with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr, almost along the lines of predictions.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) hinted that a remnant of the system may move across Peninsular India and slide into the Arabian Sea off North Konkan-South Gujarat to re-intensify as a low-pressure area in the next two days and subsequently into a depression. But this would not be of much significance for the West Coast, given its likely away-going track in the Arabian Sea.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Meanwhile, the landfall of the system proved once again the formidable storm forecast and tracking capabilities of the IMD that had operationalised its impact-based cyclone warning system formally during this (October-December) season.

Over land, the deep depression may trigger light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls and even extremely heavy rainfall (20 cm or above) today (Wednesday) over Telangana; heavy to very heavy falls over Coastal and North interior Karnataka, South Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

Heavy falls are likely over North Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, South Odisha, South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. As for tomorrow (Thursday), a similar sequence of warnings is valid variously over Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, North interior Karnataka, Marathawada and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka.

Warning to fishermen stays

The deep depression had moved in at a comparably faster pace (vis-a-vis formative stages) of 17 km/hr from the small hours of Wednesday before reaching within 120 km South-South-West of Vishakhapatnam and within 25 km of Kakinada and 100 km East-North-East of Narsapur.

After landfall, the system was being monitored by coastal Doppler Weather Radars of Machilipatnam, Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur. The rain bands lay along the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior and moderate ones over South Odisha and Telangana.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal along and off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts until noon today (Wednesday) and also keep off the Gulf of Mannar (off South-East Tamil Nadu) both Wednesday and Thursday.