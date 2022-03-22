Deep depression likely to cross Myanmar coast late this evening, weaken

The deep depression that lay centred over the South-East Bay of Bengal, 110 km east-north of Port Blair, on Monday is likely to weaken into a depression, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather outlook has said.

On Monday, the IMD had feared that the deep depression might intensify into a cyclone. It, however, said the onward track would be northwards, along and off the Andaman Islands, towards the Myanmar coast, until Wednesday.

The depression, which was 420 km north-northeast off Port Blair on Tuesday morning, will move northwards, away from Andaman, and cross the Myanmar coast as a deep depression later in the evening, it said.

Heat wave over western MP

As a result of this depression, the sea condition would be very rough over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal. The IMD warned fishermen from venturing into the east-central Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea along and off Myanmar.

The IMD has also warned of heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over western Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Heat wave conditions are likely to abate over the next 4-5 days, it said.

Fresh western disturbance

Meanwhile, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from Wednesday night onwards, even as a cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of Madhya Maharashtra and the neighbourhood. Similar cyclonic circulations over Haryana and Chhattisgarh have become less marked.

This will result in isolated/scattered rainfall/snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gligit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on Thursday.

In the peninsular south, light isolated/scattered rainfall is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka over the next five days. Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity is also likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal and south interior Karnataka over the next three days.

In the North-East, moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days. There could be isolated thunderstorm/lightning between Wednesday and Friday over these areas.

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh from today till Friday.