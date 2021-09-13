Deep depression, Pacific storms drive monsoon to another peak

The South-West monsoon has thrown up a mega surprise during the last month of the season by conjuring up a rare deep depression (second only in strength and intensity to a cyclone) over the Bay of Bengal, and in the process, unleashing a punishing rain spell over East and Central India even as a predecessor low-pressure area is active over South Gujarat.

It seems to be on a mission to recoup to the extent possible the big rain deficits from Odisha in the East to Gujarat in the West and even into parts of North-West India after running unusually dry during August, normally the second rainiest month after July, which too had failed to inspire weather watchers.

MJO become active

The monsoon causes were amply helped by a Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) wave, which suddenly emerged out of its stupor and intensified rapidly over the Indian Ocean to a level not seen so far during the Asian/Indian monsoon season, according to the US Climate Prediction Centre.

The result was there to see in terms of the exceptional heady rainfall recorded during the 24 hours ending on Monday morning when heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls bore down over Odisha, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat while it was heavy over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Exceptional rainfall amounts

Some of the heaviest precipitation (in cm) recorded during this period (10 cm and above) are:

Astaranga-53; Kakatpur-52; Balikuda-44; Kantapada-38; Biali-37; Puri-34, Satyabadi-33, Ragunathpur-32; Balipatna and Kendrapada-28 each, Marshaghai-27, Kujanga, Pipli and Jagatsinghpur-26 each; Paradip-22; Jamnagar-18; Kolhapur-15; Rajkot and Thane-14; Ratnagiri-13; Cuttack-12; Manki, Castle Rock-11 and Shivamogga-11 each;Coimbatore, Palghar, Harnai, Satara, Nasik, Mahabaleshwar, Manali, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Mahabaleshwar-10 each.

Adding to the virulence of the monsoon is the enhanced typhoon (cyclone) activity over the West Pacific (including the South China Sea) which is currently hosting Typhoon Chanthu (impacting the East China coast) and Tropical Storm (depression) Conson to the East of the Philippines.

Pacific weather systems

Conson may move into Vietnam and bring heavy rainfall in the next two days. West-moving tropical storms or typhoons over the West Pacific/South China Sea send in active remnants across Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar into the Bay of Bengal, where they re-develop as low-pressure areas.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the current deep depression has crossed the Odisha coast and moved to over North Coastal Odisha on Monday morning about 20 km West-North-West of Chandbali and about 120 km East-South-East of Keonjhargarh. It may cross North Odisha, North, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, raining it down heavy, during the next two days.

Deep depression to weaken

During the process, though, the system would have lost its strength and intensity since it does not have a direct feed of moisture from the ocean waters any more and weaken into a depression by Tuesday. But that would not make any significant impression on its rain-generating capacity.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places over Odisha in the East and Saurashtra in the West with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, southern parts of East Gujarat region and North Konkan (Palghar district) on Monday.

Rains for MP, Maharashtra

A similar forecast is held out for South-West Madhya Pradesh, southern parts of East Gujarat and Saurashtra on Wednesday under the impact of the incoming depression.

Also, light to moderate rainfall is forecast at many places over North Madhya Maharashtra with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on both Monday and Tuesday; heavy at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on Monday; very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and over adjoining areas of East Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls is forecast also over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana on Monday.