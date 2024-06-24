All India Deep Sea Fishers Association has voiced concern over the reported move by Niti Aayaog to go for a consensus on deep sea fishing.

Charles George, president of the Association, said there are reports of conducting online meetings with the scientific community to reach a consensus on deep sea fishing by inducting more modern huge vessels for monopolies.

It would be a disaster to deploy huge vessels in deep sea as there are around thousand small boats ventured by Indian fishermen that are now in operation in deep sea, he said in a representation submitted to Niti Aayog.

The Association, he said, already raised the issues when the central fisheries department conducted an online meeting with stakeholders in June, 2023 and the issue is still unaddressed. The Murari Committee in 1995 had discussed the issue and recommended the modernization and corporatisation of small scale fisher folk.

Demands discussions

Considering these factors, he said it is highly deplorable and unacceptable for the fisher-folk the move to induct big houses in the fisheries sector, which will affect the sustainability, and livelihood of fisher folk. He urged the authorities to carry out discussions with stakeholders before taking a final decision in this regard.

The Government had sought comments on draft guidelines for regulation of fishing by Indian flagged fishing vessels on the high seas for areas beyond the EEZ of 200 nautical miles.

A diverse group comprising fisher associations, fisher unions, fisheries professionals raised concern to encourage large corporate capital investments in the sector.

They were against allowing partnership firms, private and public limited companies and corporations as players in the fishing sector when the sector is already over-capitalised with traditional and existing fishers. This will seriously impact the livelihood of current fishers.

