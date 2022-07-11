Default, delay in some cotton imports into India since March

Cotton imports by a few spinning mills in Tamil Nadu are likely to result in trade disputes with the buyers yet to get delivery of consignments over the past few months.

Some of the mills which had to receive these imported cargoes in March and April have not got any response from the sellers over the delay, according to the Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA). “Some of our members had signed contracts with suppliers and shippers for delivery of cotton in March and April this year and they have reported that the deals have not been honoured. Though four months have lapsed in some cases, suppliers and shippers are not providing any satisfactory reply,” said K Venkatachalam, Chief Advisor, TASMA.

Missing deadline

Cargoes due to be delivered during May-June have also missed the deadline, he told BusinessLine. In view of the suppliers’ and shippers’ silence, TASMA has taken up the issue with the International Cotton Association (ICA).

Spinning mills in Tamil Nadu have entered into deals worth a total of ₹400 crore. “Our members have paid ₹60 crore as a 15 per cent advance has to be paid out of the total contract cost,” he said.

ICA was yet to respond to a mail seeking clarification on the issue when this report was published. “The consignments have not reached the buyers due to congestion at ports. There is also container shortage as cotton is shipped in containers,” said a trade source, not wishing to identify.

Prices fluctuating

Venkatachalam said the non-fulfilment of the contracts was a cause for concern as cotton prices were fluctuating sharply as also the value of currencies. Stating that prices, when the contracts were signed, were not valid anymore, he said the delay in getting the shipments was affecting mills’ delivery of yarn to their buyers.

The TASMA advisor said mills would send a copy of their mail to ICA on the default by the suppliers and shippers and the contracts should be totally renegotiated on mutually agreed terms.

The trade source said the current situation in which cotton prices have dropped sharply could result in “a lot of trade disputes” this year. “Since the deals have not been executed, buyers will demand renegotiations at current global prices,” the source said.

Venkatachalam told the ICA that the renegotiation of contracts should include compensation to his association members for the inordinate delays in delivering cotton.

‘One-sided’ contracts

“These contracts have to be respected in letter and spirit by both the parties signing the contracts,” he said. The TASMA advisor said currently contracts for imports were “one-sided, favouring suppliers and shippers”. Such deals are “devoid of any merits and expected ethics in business-related transactions”, he said.

There were no clauses in the contract to tackle inordinate delays, he said, urging ICA to forward the contract format that TASMA could vet “suitably” and make modification to ensure a “win-win” situation for all.

Venkatachalam said some of the loopholes in the contracts were that when suppliers or shippers defaulted, they were liable to pay penalty with four per cent interest whereas in the case of buyers’ default the interest was 18 per cent. “There are also problems of shortage in weight and the consignments not meeting quality norms. When questions are raised on these, there are no responses,” he said.

Sellers market

On why mills should sign “one-sided” contracts, he said buyers had no choice in a “seller’s market”. “The sellers will cancel the contract if buyers do not sign them immediately and send it back. No negotiation is allowed,” he said.

Trade sources said some mills had resorted to panic purchases when domestic prices headed towards ₹1,00,000 a candy (356 kg). Currently, Shankar-6 ginned cotton, the benchmark for exports, is quoted at ₹86,500 a candy. Quality cotton costs higher.

In the terminal markets across the country, the net weighted average modal price of raw cotton (kapas) is ₹10,050 a quintal, down from the highs of ₹12,000 seen in May.

Cotlook Index

In the global market, the benchmark Cotlook A index is currently at 132.20, but Cotlook A futures index is 109.45. On the Inter Continental Exchange, New York, benchmark cotton futures are currently ruling at 101.28 US cents a pound (₹63,750 a candy).

Cotton prices in the global market have recovered from the nine-month low of 94.7 cents recorded last week. Prices had surged to a 11-year high of 158 cents in May. Since then, fears of economic slowdown, recession and re-emergence of the Covid pandemic in China have dragged prices lower.

