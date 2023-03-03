Arrivals of Byadgi red dry chillies, known for their high coloured content and lower pungency, in agri-terminal markets are down 40 per cent as the harvest from the producing regions around Bellary is yet to start this year. As a result, trade sources said the marketing season, which traditionally used to end by March, may prolong till early May.

“Market arrivals till February-end are down by about 40 per cent, resulting in a higher price. The harvesting of the Byadgi chilli variety in the Ballari region, which accounts for close to half of the State’s production, has been delayed by over a month and is yet to start,” said Basavaraj Hampali of the Hubballi-based Hampali Traders. As a result, the marketing season for dry chillies which traditionally runs from December-March, is likely to be extended by four to six weeks till May first week, he said.

Due to the slow arrivals, the prices for different grades of Byadgi chillies have increased by 15-20 per cent from the first week of February till the month-end. In the last week of February, the Byadgi KDL variety price was up at ₹48,000 per quintal, a rise of 15 per cent from the first week, while the Syngenta 5531 variety was up by 20 per cent at ₹22,000, he said.

Damage proportion less

In the other producing regions of Dharwad and Haveri districts, the quality of the crop is relatively better this year, despite being impacted by excess rains in several areas. “While the total market arrivals of medium and top quality chillies are 30 per cent less this year, the proportion of discoloured or low-quality chillies is only two per cent unlike last year’s 20 per cent” Hampali said.

Trade sources said the buyers, mainly the masala companies are covering their requirements on need basis, as the stocks in cold storage have been depleted completely. Buyers are also looking forward to the crop from the Ballari region.

Hampali said the prevailing weather conditions of cold nights and hot weather during the day in the Ballari and Raichur regions, where the Byadgi chillies are grown under irrigated conditions, have been conducive for vegetative growth. As a result, farmers may prefer to delay the pickings resulting in better-quality output. The ripened red chillies are harvested and sun-dried before being sent to the market. Another reason for the delayed harvest was due to the late plantings during 2022 kharif season.

As per data from Agmarknet — an arm of the Ministry of Agriculture, the average price of the Dabbi variety of Byadgi chilli in the Hubbali market during February this year was ₹56,956 per quintal against ₹41,915 in the same period a year ago. The average price for the kaddi variety in February was ₹14,416 (₹10,654).