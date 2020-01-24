Delayed summer shower forecast worries cardamom growers

The IMD's forecast of delayed summer showers is causing concern in the cardamom growing belt of Kerala. With showers expected only by April, growers are worried how the next crop season will turn out.

Absence of rains in January, February and March will affect the growth of the plants. A normal crop can be expected when growing tracts receive a rain at least once a month.

The weather forecast is likely to affect the sentiments in the market and jack up prices. Growers are already worried over the heavy winds lashing across the growing regions, which may harm the crop.

Friday auctions

Meanwhile, the auction at Puttady market on Friday was slow because of subdued North Indian demand. Online trade was also sluggish, traders said.

The total offtake in the two trading sessions was 61 tonnes and realised a combined average price of Rs 3,663 per kg.

In the morning session, the auctioneers South Indian Green Cardamom Company offered 50.8 tonnes in which 48.2 tonnes realised an average price of Rs 3,702.44 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was Rs 4,157.

In the evening trade, GreenHouse Cardamom Marketing offered 10.2 tonnes of 87 lots, in which 7.1 tonnes realised an average price of Rs 3,623.67 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was Rs 3,885.