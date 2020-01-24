Delayed summer shower forecast worries cardamom growers

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
The IMD's forecast of delayed summer showers is causing concern in the cardamom growing belt of Kerala. With showers expected only by April, growers are worried how the next crop season will turn out.
Absence of rains in January, February and March will affect the growth of the plants. A normal crop can be expected when growing tracts receive a rain at least once a month.
The weather forecast is likely to affect the sentiments in the market and jack up prices. Growers are already worried over the heavy winds lashing across the growing regions, which may harm the crop.
Friday auctions
Meanwhile, the auction at Puttady market on Friday was slow because of subdued North Indian demand. Online trade was also sluggish, traders said.
The total offtake in the two trading sessions was 61 tonnes and realised a combined average price of Rs 3,663 per kg.
In the morning session, the auctioneers South Indian Green Cardamom Company offered 50.8 tonnes in which 48.2 tonnes realised an average price of Rs 3,702.44 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was Rs 4,157.
In the evening trade, GreenHouse Cardamom Marketing offered 10.2 tonnes of 87 lots, in which 7.1 tonnes realised an average price of Rs 3,623.67 per kg. The highest price quoted for selected lots was Rs 3,885.
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...