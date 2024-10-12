The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, weather officials said.

The weather department has predicted mainly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 152 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

