A workshop on natural biopolymers has observed that the demand for nutraceutical products has increased in recent years resulting in a remarkable sector growth with a CAGR of 20 per cent over the past three years.

This trend is driven by increasing health awareness among the public and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. Projections indicate that the nutraceutical market in India will expand from an estimated $4 billion to an impressive $18 billion by the end of 2025, according to experts.

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute organised the workshop under the Scientific Social Responsibility policy. Experts also viewed the increasing demand for nutraceutical products as an indication of the need to utilise untapped natural resources.

CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan stressed the urgent need to explore marine organisms to unearth novel bioactive compounds capable of addressing unmet medical needs and propelling the frontiers of healthcare.

Medicinal uses

CMFRI’s nutraceutical products from the seaweeds to treat various lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, arthritis, hypertension, thyroid, etc. have received an overwhelming response from the public. He said that the institute will continue to explore the medicinal prospects of such marine organisms, adding that efforts are required to tap the immense potential of natural resources like marine organisms for the development of innovative pharmaceutical products.

The workshop aimed to share the latest information and technologies related to the isolation, characterisation and development of natural biopolymers with pharmaceutical applications, said Kajal Chakraborty, Principal Scientist and workshop coordinator.

The development of value-added products from marine organisms such as seaweeds will provide health benefits to consumers and create opportunities for the downstream value chain. Natural biopolymers such as proteins, polysaccharides and nucleic acids hold great promise in the field of medicine, he added.

