Dense fog for North; rain, thunderstorms in South

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning for parts Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Interior Karnataka until tomorrow (Saturday) morning.
Dense fog is forecast over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi into the morning hours of Saturday and may reduce in intensity and spatial coverage thereafter. An incoming fresh feeble western disturbance would affect the hills triggering light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall with an isolated thunderstorm and lightning/hail for three days until Tuesday (February 23).
Generally, safe conditions have been forecast for most of the hilly terrain except Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh North Sikkim, where the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment has issued a ‘low danger’ outlook that warns of partly safe conditions with possible small-size triggering. Uttarakhand, which witnessed a glacial lake burst last Sunday, killing 58 and 200 still missing, may stay mostly safe.
Towards the South, the persisting strong wind discontinuity over Central India, a zigzag line in the atmosphere where opposing winds meet with moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal, will continue to generate as if on assembly line a series of thunderstorms along with high winds, hail, and lightning.
Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning has been forecast over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Interior Karnataka until Saturday morning. Thundershowers were reported yesterday (Thursday) from Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Agathi in Lakdhadweep reported the highest rainfall at 6 cm during this period.
The high-resolution model of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF IFS-HRES) has indicated the possibility of thunderstorms lighting up the skies of southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining Odisha; South-East Maharashtra and adjoining Telangana; Coastal and adjoining South Interior Karnataka; Kerala; and the coast of Tamil Nadu until Saturday noon.
Main cities/towns likely being affected are Rourkela, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Medak, Tanduru, Diglur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Basavakalyan, Latur, Parli, Solapur, Indapur, Beed, Ahmadnagar, Aurangabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Karwar, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Hunsur, Thalassery, Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Udhagamandalam, Valparai, entire South Kerala and parts of adjoining Tamil Nadu, and the Tamil Nadu coast along Chennai, Cuddalore and Muthupet.
The Tamil Nadu coast and almost the entire island nation of Sri Lanka to the South could skip under a wet spell as a large footprint of rain clouds from the Bay of Bengal converges on them. The Sri Lankan national forecaster has warned of several spells of showers for the Eastern, Northern, North-Central and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers are likely over Sabaragamuwa and the Central and Southern provinces.
