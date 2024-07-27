India’s Ethanol Blending Program (EBP) aims to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2025, and diversifying ethanol feedstocks beyond sugarcane is crucial to meet this target. Dented corn ethanol, an unexplored resource, could revolutionize the biofuel sector in India. This blog explores the current state, implications, and potential for growth of dented corn ethanol in India. Dented corn ethanol represents a technologically mature and economically competitive pathway for India’s de-carbonisation and sustainable development.

Current status of dented corn ethanol

New initiative: Ethanol production from dent corn is a relatively new initiative in India.

Policy support: The Indian government’s National Policy on Biofuels (2020) allows for ethanol production from surplus food grains like corn.

Production capacity: Multiple grain-based distilleries are being converted or constructed to use corn as a feedstock, increasing ethanol production capacity.

Important areas: Major corn-producing states like Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have seen significant investments in corn-based ethanol plants.

Understanding the difference between Indian and dented corn

Varieties: Indian corn is mostly flint corn, while dented corn is a specific variety of field corn.

Physical features: Indian corn has rounder, harder kernels, while dented corn has softer kernels with a noticeable dent.

Starch content: Dented corn has a higher soft starch content, making it more suitable for ethanol production.

Principal uses: Indian corn is primarily used for animal feed and human consumption, while dented corn is used for ethanol production, industrial purposes, and animal feed.

Advantages of dented corn ethanol

High starch content: Dented corn has a high starch content of 70-75 per cent, compared to 20-30 per cent in normal corn, resulting in greater ethanol yield.

Dual use: Dented corn embodies “Food, Feed, and Fuel,” providing a dual use that no other source offers.

Increased farmer income: Increased demand for dented corn will lead to higher income for farmers.

Replacement for fossil fuels: Dented corn ethanol can replace 100% of gasoline in flexi engines, be used as aviation turbine fuel, and replace LPG.

Contribution to climate change: Dented corn ethanol can contribute to up to 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels.

Diversification of feedstock: Reduces pressure on sugarcane farmers and balances demand.

Utilisation of surplus and low-grade corn: Provides farmers with an additional market for their produce.

Year-round production: Ensures a steady supply of ethanol.

Water conservation: Corn requires significantly less water compared to sugarcane.

Reduced food vs. fuel debate: Dented corn is primarily used for animal feed, addressing concerns about diverting food crops for fuel production.

Challenges and considerations

Infrastructure development: Significant investment required for corn-based ethanol production facilities.

Farmer education and incentives: Farmers need education and incentives to cultivate corn for ethanol production.

Balancing act: Increased corn production for ethanol shouldn’t negatively impact food security or livestock feed availability.

Technological adaptation: Indian distilleries may need to adapt their processes to efficiently convert corn starch into ethanol.

The Road Ahead

Collaboration is key: Government, agricultural sector, and ethanol producers must collaborate to establish dented corn ethanol production in India.

Pilot projects and research: Pilot projects and research into high-yielding, drought-resistant corn varieties suitable for Indian conditions are vital.]

Focus areas: Research and development, policy refinement, supply chain optimization, and sustainability measures require focus as India expands dent corn ethanol production.

Conclusion

Dented corn ethanol presents a promising opportunity for India to achieve its ethanol blending targets. By integrating corn-based ethanol into its biofuel strategy, India can create a more secure, diversified, and sustainable ethanol production system. This approach offers the potential to balance energy security with economic benefits for farmers and rural communities. With continued innovation, collaboration, and well-crafted policies, dented corn ethanol can play a significant role in India’s journey towards clean and sustainable energy.

(The author is MD Samarth SSK Ltd., Jalna)

