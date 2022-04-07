Depots held by edible oil processors are part of the processing unit under stock control order: Govt

The Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has asked the State governments to consider the depots held by the edible oil processing units as part of such units under the stock limit order.

BV Mehta, Executive Director of Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India, said the association had represented the difficulty being faced by processors as some States were not considering the depots as part of processing units under the storage control order. The association had suggested making depots as part of the processing unit for a smooth supply chain and to avoid inconvenience by the local authority, he said.

In an order dated March 30, the government had extended the stock limits up to December 31 for all edible oils and oilseeds put together.

Why the decision

In a letter dated April 7 to the State governments and Union Territories, the department clarified that the depots held by a processing unit are to be treated as part of the processor unit under the above-mentioned order.

It said, “This decision has been taken as major edible oil processors store the manufactured products in their depots at various centres for distribution of oils in the market and any constrain in the supply chain may lead to shortage of edible oils in the market. Therefore, all States/UTs are directed to treat the depots as part of processing units.”

The order further said: “The quantities of all the depots attached to a particular processing unit plus the processing unit itself may be taken as a single entity for arriving at the quantity specified in the order in respect of the processor. This will ensure the smooth availability of edible oils in the country.”

The order asked the State governments and Union Territories to brief the field officers to follow this clarification. “We are pleased to inform that in response to our representation, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has issued a clarification letter today confirming that depots are part of processing units and taken as single entity for arriving at the quantity specified in the order, in respect of the processors,” Mehta said.