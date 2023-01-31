Monday’s depression over South-West and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards and, on early Tuesday morning, lay centered entirely over the South-West Bay off Sri Lanka and South-East Tamil Nadu about 380 km East-South-East of Trincomalee and 610 km East-South-East of Karaikal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

Fishermen warning

The depression is likely to move nearly westwards till Tuesday evening, after which it will shift track to West-South-West towards Sri Lanka and cross the coast between Pottuvil and Batticaloa during Wednesday forenoon.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the South-East Bay from Tuesday; the South-West Bay, Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area and along and off Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu and Karaikal coasts till Thursday. Those out at sea off Tamil Nadu coasts are advised to return home.

The Sri Lankan Met Department said the depression lay about 455 km East-South-East of Trincomalee. It agreed with the IMD view that it will start shifting track to South-South-West (as inferred from the island’s bearing) and cross the East Coast on the forenoon of Wednesday. It has forecast showers or thundershowers over the Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts.

Day microphysics capture by Himawari-9 satellite showing moisture, rain and cloud (in pink) off Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: V Karthik

Heavy rain for Sri Lanka

Showers or thundershowers will occur also at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Very heavy showers of about 15 cm are likely at some places in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Heavy showers of above 10 cm are likely at some places in the North-Western and Northern provinces and Anuradhapura district. Strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph in speed are likely over the Eastern, Uva, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mullaitivu, Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts.

Rain, lightning for Tamil Nadu

Back home, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe. Parts of Chennai to the North of the state were cloudy in the morning as the depression approached the Sri Lanka coast. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Clouds had shifted to the ghat areas later. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

High winds forecast

Squally winds (45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) may prevail on Wednesday over the South-West Bay along and off the Sri Lanka coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin area and along and off the South Tamil Nadu and Karaikal coasts. Strong winds (30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) are likely along and off the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Easterly wave

An extended IMD forecast said light isolated rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu and Kerala from February 5 to 7. This will be the outcome of an easterly wave originating over the Bay of Bengal close on the heels of the depression. Numerical forecasts indicate the easterlies will weaken from February 7, bringing the off-season showers to end.

To the North of the country, a western disturbance had moved entirely within the territory of North-West India even as an induced ‘pilot’ cyclonic circulation persisted over North-West Rajasthan. A fresh disturbance but weaker in strength may affect the hills (Western Himalayan Region) from Thursday. Thereafter, no major activity is forecast for at least until February 10.

