Depression forms over Odisha, signals heavy rain for Central India

A prevailing well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Coastal Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a rare monsoon depression, as expected, and moved in a typical West-North-West direction into land. It lay over Coastal Odisha about 70 km North-North-West of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning and may maintain its intensity for he day and weaken back into a well-marked ‘low’ over Chhattisgarh by Wednesday.

Rain-making potential

The weakening cycle may not get reflected much in the rain-generating capacity of the system except in terms of weakening of accompanying wind gusts. The system is assured of moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal where it originated as also from the Arabian Sea, going forward. It will dump heavy to very heavy rainfall with extreme heavy falls across a swathe of the geography for the next few days, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update.

High winds, squally weather

It has warned of squally winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts as also the Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coasts, the Comorin region and even the East Sri Lanka coast. Squally weather with winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over the Andaman Sea and parts of the South Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places has been forecast over Odisha, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday while it will be heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and heavy over the rain-scarce plains of West Bengal, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Marathwada. On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and East Gujarat while being heavy over Jharkhand, plains of West Bengal and East Rajasthan.

On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and heavy over East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and plains of West Bengal. On Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted over West Madhya Pradesh while it will be heavy over Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. On Saturday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha while it will be heavy over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and plains of West Bengal.