Depression forms over South-West Bay, may intensify into a ‘deep depression’

In a fast-evolving development, yesterday’s (Wednesday) well-marked low-pressure area has intensified into a depression this (Thursday) morning over the South-West Bay of Bengal, after it moved in closer to Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts overnight, India Meteorological Department (MD) has said. The depression lay over South-West Bay and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean near about 470 km South-South-East of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 760 km South-South-East of Nagapattinam, 870 km from Puducherry and about 950 km from Chennai (all Tamil Nadu, India).

To intensify into deep depression

It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression (only a step below cyclone status) by tomorrow (Friday) and move to the North-West along and off the East Coast of Sri Lanka towards the North Tamil Nadu Coast on Friday and Saturday. The neighbouring Sri Lankan Meteorological Department had picked up a low-pressure area over the South-West and adjoining South-East Bay earlier this (Thursday) morning and put it under watch as it moves West-North-West and likely away from the island nation on Friday and Saturday.

Bearing of system

The US Joint Typhoon Warning System had located the system area about 699 km to the East-South-East of Colombo, Sri Lanka, by midnight on Wednesday. Satellite pictures revealed an obscure but well-defined low-level circulation with deep convection (heavy clouding) on the northwestern periphery (closer to Sri Lanka). It has to contend with moderate to high vertical wind shear (sudden change in direction of winds with height) that militates against the prospects of its strengthening beyond a point. This is, however, offset by the warm sea-surface temperatures of 29-30° C that fuel the system.

Global model outlook

Global models agree that the system will track West-North-West while consolidating and strengthening (to a depression) over the next two days and approach North Sri Lanka and the South-East coast of India (Tamil Nadu).

Cloudy skies prevailed in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces today (Thursday) of Sri Lanka this (Thursday) the morning. Heavy showers above 10 cm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers over Sri Lanka

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during Thursday evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 5 cm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts. Latest reports suggested that it is already raining in Moneragala in the South-East Batticaloa, Pottuvil, Badulla and Bandarawela witnessed showers.

The IMD had classified a prevailing ‘low’ as having intensified a round to being ‘well-marked’ a little further away over the central parts of South Bay nd adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean where it lay the previous (Wednesday).

Cloudy along TN coast

Generally cloudy conditions prevailed this (Thursday) morning over coastal Tamil Nadu, especially along the Cuddalore-Nagapattinam-Tondi region where a few models expect the system to impact directly. Similar conditions prevail over Puducherry, Thoothukkudi and Kanyakumari. The IMD had warned of strong winds (45-55 km/hr gusting to an almost cyclonic 65 km/hr) over South-West and adjoining the West-Central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts and the Gulf of Mannar today (Thursday). On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the West-Central and adjoining South-West Bay, and off North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts; and on Sunday, the winds may wind down a bit to 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over North Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

Heavy rain for Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal until Sunday; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Kerala-Mahe from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal from today (Thursday) to Saturday with extremely heavy rainfall on Friday and isolated heavy on Sunday. Isolated heavy rainfall is also over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Friday and Saturday.