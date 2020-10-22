Depression in Bay set to intensify

Samsung Galaxy S20FE Review : The next best thing
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
An anticipated depression has formed over the North-West Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast located on Thursday noon about 150 km South-South-East of Paradip; 320 km South-South-West of Sagar Islands (West Bengal); and 470 km South-West of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression, the second of the post-monsoon season, by Friday and move north-northeastwards to cross the West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara over Sundarbans by the same afternoon.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the likely impact from the storm would be felt over the coastal districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Tripura on Thursday; and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and Saturday.
The impact would range from flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas, and closure of underpasses mainly in the urban areas; possibility of landslides in hilly areas in North-East; poor visibility due to heavy rainfall; disruption of traffic; and minor damage to kutcha roads.
Damage may also be expected to vulnerable structures; horticulture and standing crops from inundation, besides threat from squally winds. The landfall of the system may also lead to riverine flooding in some catchments. More details would be available from the Central Water Commission website.
East and North-East India, as a whole, (Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya) as well as the North-Eastern States were all expected to receive rainfall ranging from light to moderate to heavy to extremely heavy rain on Thursday itself.
The heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rain belt would shift to the North-Eastern States on Saturday. The sea conditions would range from ‘rough to very rough’ (wave heights of 8-20 ft) in the Bay with high winds. Fishermen have been advised to keep off these sea areas.
The development in the Bay is matched only by the haste with which the erstwhile South-West monsoon is preparing to resume withdrawal from more parts of North India. The withdrawal line is now pushing into Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
The withdrawal process had been stalled due to rain-driving low-pressure areas/depressions crossing land and traversing to West into Peninsular India. But the current low is still sea-bound and tracking elsewhere to the North, leaving the land open for the monsoon transition.
This would happen simultaneously with further withdrawal of the erstwhile South-West monsoon from the Arabian Sea and Peninsular India, with westerly winds being gradually replaced with a regime of seasonal easterlies to north-easterlies by the month-end.
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...