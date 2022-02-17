Despite government’s caution, farmers in Telangana opt for paddy

Like thousands of other farmers in Telangana, Vilas Bhukya was in a dilemma -- whether or not to cultivate paddy . And this was for a reason -- with the Central Government making it clear that it is not going to buy any parboiled rice, the State Government asked its farmers to shun paddy in the summer season.

But Vilas and thousands of his peers decided to go ahead with paddy, with a difference. He distributed his five-acre field equally between fine varieties and varieties suited for parboiled rice. As a result, the area under paddy in the state, which was to be cut down to 15-20 lakh acres in the season, has crossed the 30-lakh acre mark, surprising many.

Since the grain is exposed to very high temperatures in March and April, the percentage of broken rice is far higher. As this is unviable for farmers, they opt for parboiled rice. This, however, is consumed only in a few States, making it less attractive for procurement.

After showing signs of a significant drop through the initial days of the sowing season, the area under paddy has made an unexpected comeback. According to the latest figures, paddy has been sown in 31 lakh acres, which is normal for the season. The area is expected to grow a little further before the sowing season ends in the next few days.

Though this is 36 per cent less than last year’s acreage of 49 lakh acres, the extent of paddy sowings is higher than the State’s target, which was to reduce the paddy area to about 20 lakh acres. Telangana Rythu Sangham leader S Malla Reddy had asserted that the farmers would not cut down the area under paddy despite the government’s warning. “There is a scope for procurement considering the size of the country and opportunities for exports,” he said.

Interestingly, about one-third of the 31 lakh acres is covered by fine varieties, which face no issues. While asking the farmers to shun paddy in the rabi season, the State Government had asked them to grow paddy only if they had tie-ups with millers.