DGFT defers certification requirement for rice exports to EU to July 1, 2021

The Centre has deferred mandatory certificate requirements for rice export to the EU by another six months, till July 1, 2021, as per latest notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The DGFT amended the export policy to the extent that the export of rice (basmati and non-basmati) to EU member states and other European countries namely Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland only will require Certificate of Inspection from Export Inspection Council (EIC) or Export Inspection Agency (EIA).

“Export to remaining European countries (except Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) will require Certificate of Inspection by Export Inspection Council /Export Inspection Agency for export from July 1, 2021,” the notification stated.

EIC is the official export certification body of India, while EIA is an entity approved and administered by the EIC for the purpose of inspecting the commodities that are meant for exports.

As per the last notification issued in August 2020, rice exporters would have had to have mandatory inspection for the EU from January 1.

With the issue of the new notification amending the last one, exporters now have six more months to prepare for the same.

India’s rice exports to the EU in 2019-20 were at $278.69 million, which was around 13.7 per cent lower than exports worth $323 million the previous year.