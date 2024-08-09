Leading agrochemical manufacturer Dhanuka Agritech, has announced change in company leadership after its Founder Chairman R G Agarwal decided to step down on attaining 75 year. Agarwal’s brother Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka has become the new Chairman and Rahul Dhanuka is the Managing Director.

Till the change in leadership, M K Dhanuka was functioning as Vice Chairman and MD and R G Agarwal’s son Rahul Dhanuka was Joint Managing Director. But, Agarwal will function as Chairman Emeritus, the company said in a statement. However, these appointments are subject to shareholders’ approval, it added.

Sustainable technologies

Dhanuka Agritech’s market capitalisation was ₹7,904 crore as of July 31, 2024.

The company has strategic collaborations with leading Japanese innovators to introduce new eco-friendly and sustainable technologies to India. Dhanuka has also been closely working with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and various State agriculture Universities in promotion of drone in application of pesticides.

Dhanuka Agritech started operation in 1980 after Agarwal acquired an ailing company to move on the ladder and emerge as a leading player in the agrochemical sector. The company had a turnover of ₹1,758 crore with a PAT of ₹240 crore in FY24.