Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, an agri-input company, has entered into the agri-biological segment with the launch of its ‘BiologiQ’ range of products.

According to the company, BiologiQ represents a broad category of crop protection, soil health, and plant nutrition products that are derived from nature.

A media statement said that BiologiQ products can be used individually or in combination with conventional chemical products under an integrated pest and nutrition management plan to produce powerful results for the crop and the soil.

Three introductory products in the BiologiQ range are: ‘Whiteaxe’ biological insecticide, ‘Downil’ biological fungicide, and ‘Sporenil’ biological wilticide.

Solution for white grub

According to the company, ‘Whiteaxe’ is a biological solution for white grub, termites, and borers; ‘Downil’ is a biological solution for downy mildew; and ‘Sporenil’ is a biological solution of wilt, rot, and damping.

Quoting MK Dhanuka, Managing Director of Dhanuka Group, the statement said: “We are launching three biological products Whiteaxe, Downil, and Spornil in the bio-agri segment. This segment is increasing globally, and we see good demand for these products in India as well. We hope that in times to come we will be introducing some more biological products in our BiologiQ range.”

Manoj Varshney, National Marketing Head of Dhanuka Agritech, said, “BiologiQ will help in filling the gaps that are currently being created by the use of chemical solutions alone. We have seen that our biological products when used alone or alternately with chemical solutions under an integrated plan can produce impactful results. It also helps in addressing resistance building among pests due to regular use of chemicals.”

The statement said that Dhanuka Agritech has further strengthened its herbicide portfolio by introducing two selective herbicides ‘Implode’ and ‘Mesotrax.’

‘Implode’ is a selective herbicide for maize crop, and ‘Mesotrax’ is a selective herbicide for sugarcane and maize crops.