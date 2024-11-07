Agrochemical maker Dhanuka Agritech has reported a 15.5 per cent rise in net profits at ₹117.52 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 on higher sales. The company had reported a net profit of ₹101.77 crore in the same period last year.

Revenues for Q2FY25 grew 5.9 per cent to ₹654.28 crore over same period last year’s ₹617.92 crore. EBITDA improved 12.7 per cent to ₹159.58 crore over corresponding previous year’s ₹141.58 crore.

“Our Q2 performance reflects both strong demand for our portfolio and our strategic approach in meeting market needs during this critical agricultural season. The monsoon’s timely arrival, along with our streamlined distribution, has bolstered our supply chain and fostered positive growth in this quarter,” said Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka, Chairman of Dhanuka Agritech in a statement.

“The sowing season has been strong, with substantial acreage in key crops as we anticipated. The forecast of a normal monsoon has supported a robust demand trajectory. As we move forward, we are strategically positioned to sustain growth and strengthen our EBITDA margins while delivering value to our distribution network and our customers,” Dhanuka added.