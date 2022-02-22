Dhanuka group signs MoU with Karnal’s Horticultural varsity to promote drone use

Pesticides manufacturer Dhanuka Agritech has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Haryana’s Karnal-based Maharana Pratap Horticultural University to jointly conduct research in crop protection chemicals and to promote modern technology in the agriculture sector.

The MoU was signed by the University’s Vice-Chancellor Samar Singh and A S Tomar, vice-president, Dhanuka Agritech on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Dhanuka Agritech and the University aim to boost farmers’ income by improving crop productivity. They will jointly organise awareness programme for carrying out agri extension services. Farmers will be encouraged to use modern agriculture technologies such as drone artificial intelligence (AI) and precision agriculture,

“There is utmost need to undertake more research and development initiatives in agriculture and the tie-up with an institution like MHU will help us promote research activities in the agriculture and allied activities,” said Tomar.

“There is a great need of collaboration between academic research institutions with companies of repute who are keen to promote research and development activities in various areas including agriculture and allied activities,” Singh said and exuded confidence that the tie-up will help encourage more students to undertake research.

The university will conduct demonstration/adaptive trials of new molecules/products of Dhanuka Agritech at its farms as well as farmer’s fields and will consider the inclusion of the findings (active ingredient only) into practices, the company said.

Dhanuka will also sponsor bio-efficacy and phyto-toxicity projects of the university for managing insects and pests through drone application.