Dhanuka group to roll out drone-based services

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Dhanuka group, a crop protection and pharmaceutical manufacturer, plans to roll out drone-based services for farmers.
The firm expects to deploy at least 30-40 pilots by next kharif season to launch drone-based services, including spray of pesticides, fertilisers and analyse soil health.
The services will be launched through Dhanuka Agri Services, a new business window opened by the company.
“We have got the license to offer the service. We have got two drones as of now. We are expecting to have 30-40 pilots operating drones across the country by next kharif season,” RG Agarwal, Chairman, Dhanuka Group, said.
“We are planning to offer the service as a package and make it affordable for farmers. Drones can help assess the health of soil and map the presence of pests. This will enable the farmers to reduce the losses by addressing the challenges well in time,” he said.
He said Dhanuka Agritech was expanding its operations by investing ₹100 crore. “The first phase at the Dahej (Gujarat) plant will be ready by June 2022. After that we will invest another ₹100 crore in the second phase,” he said.
The company is in talks with a few Japanese players to explore opportunities for manufacturing products for them. “Some international players are looking at alternatives to China as their manufacturing base. There is a good scope for companies in India to tap the opportunity,” he said.
The firm has technical tie-ups with two American, three European and six Japanese firms.
The company will use the Dahej plant as a launchpad for its plans to tap the export opportunity. “We need to register our products (in foreign markets) before we seek to export them. As and when we get the approvals, we will start exports,” he said.
He said the country’s average use of pesticides stood at just 340 grams a hectare against 13 kg a hectare in China. This, he said, was resulting in low productivity, putting the country way behind China.
“When you compare with China, the productivity and per hectare incomes are very low despite the fact the two countries shared similar climatic conditions,” he said.
The Dhanuka group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University to provide technical know-how and support farmers.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...