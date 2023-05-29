Dhunseri Tea and Industries recorded a standalone net loss narrowed to ₹48.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2023, from ₹147.69 crore. Total income grew to ₹24.26 crore from₹20.38 crore.

Net loss for FY23 narrowed to ₹11.88 crore from ₹98.02 crore. Total income fell to ₹226.34 crore from ₹265.43 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of 30 per cent, i.e. ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 each for the FY22-23, subject to the approval of shareholders at AGM.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Limited is engaged in tea production and distribution. The company has tea packaging and blending units located in Dhunseri Tea Estate and Jaipur. Through its subsidiaries, DTIL has acquired tea estates in Malawi and South Eastern Africa.