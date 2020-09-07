Agri Business

Dip in spot rubber prices

Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

Spot rubber dipped further on Monday. Sustained weakness in Shanghai rubber futures continued to cast its shadow over the market while a steady increase in Covid-19 cases and the absence of domestic buyers kept it under pressure during the day. The overall volumes were dull.

RSS4 declined to ₹134.50 (₹135.50) per kg both at Kottayam and Kochi, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹130.50 (₹131.50) per kg as per dealers.

Natural rubber futures closed lower on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) in day-time trading on Monday. According to sources, the most active January 2021 delivery in the global trendsetter went down by 75 yuan (₹806.24) to close at 12,465 yuan (₹133,997.22) a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:₹134.50 (₹135.50); RSS5: ₹130.00 (₹132.00); ISNR20: ₹110.00 (₹111.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): ₹77.50 (₹78.00).

rubber (commodity)
