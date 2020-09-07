Dip in spot rubber prices

Spot rubber dipped further on Monday. Sustained weakness in Shanghai rubber futures continued to cast its shadow over the market while a steady increase in Covid-19 cases and the absence of domestic buyers kept it under pressure during the day. The overall volumes were dull.

RSS4 declined to ₹134.50 (₹135.50) per kg both at Kottayam and Kochi, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to ₹130.50 (₹131.50) per kg as per dealers.

Natural rubber futures closed lower on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) in day-time trading on Monday. According to sources, the most active January 2021 delivery in the global trendsetter went down by 75 yuan (₹806.24) to close at 12,465 yuan (₹133,997.22) a tonne.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:₹134.50 (₹135.50); RSS5: ₹130.00 (₹132.00); ISNR20: ₹110.00 (₹111.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): ₹77.50 (₹78.00).