The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has appealed to the Centre not to increase taxes on cigarettes any further.

The association has contended that the consumption price of legal cigarettes in the country has reached its maximum limit vis-a-vis the purchasing capacity of consumers.

The association made this appeal ahead of the upcoming Union Budget for 2023–24.

‘FCV tobacco cultivation affected’

“Any further increase in taxes would lead to a severe reduction in FCV tobacco cultivation and impact the livelihoods of thousands of farmers,” Yashwanth Chidipothu, the National Spokesperson of FAIFA, has said.

Quoting the Euromonitor International report, he said the volumes of illicit cigarettes increased by 28.1 billion sticks in 2020 from 19.5 billion in 2011, showing a growth of 44 per cent.

“This takes the market share of illicit cigarettes in the country to 27.6 per cent in 2020 from 21.3 per cent in 2015,” he said.

This has resulted in a reduction of FCV (flue-cured virginia) tobacco crop size to 194 million kg (a year) in 2021–22 from 316 million kg a year in 2013–14, showing a decline of 39 per cent. The area dwindled to 1.22 lakh ha from 2.21 lakh ha during the period.

“This has resulted in a loss of 35 million man-days of employment,” he claimed.

The association said legal cigarettes had become unaffordable in the country.

“Tobacco farmers are under stress as consumers shift to smuggled cigarettes that do not use domestic tobacco,” Gadde Seshagiri Rao, ex-vice chairman of the Tobacco Board and vice-president, said.

Murali Babu, General Secretary of FAIFA, said that the strategy to increase the price of cigarettes by levying taxes to discourage smokers had put the livelihood of FCV tobacco farmers at risk.

“There is no clear evidence to show that there is a decline in tobacco consumption as a drop in legal cigarette demand is matched or even exceeded by the exponential rise in the illicit cigarette market and growth in demand for other forms of tobacco,” he argued.

The association said FCV tobacco has been one of the largest foreign exchange earners, and in 2021, tobacco worth more than ₹6,500 crore was exported.

“Indian FCV tobacco has a new opportunity in the global market due to its new-found usage in medicines for several autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including diabetes,” it claimed.