Doodh Duronto Specials have transported 3-crore litres of milk from Renigunta to New Delhi

Doodh Duronto Special, introduced during the lockdown period from Renigunta to H Nizamuddin to supply milk to New Delhi, has so far transported three crore litres.
Transportation of milk to New Delhi plays an important role in balancing the milk supply. Considering its importance, the South Central Railway has been running Doodh Duronto as a special milk train. The train is run on par with best of the Mail express trains and the distance between Renigunta and H Nizamuddin (2,300 km) is covered within 34 hours.
The Doodh Duronto special, which was introduced on March 26 to operate every other day, has been enhanced to run daily from July 15.
Doodh Duronto specials normally run with six milk tankers, each having a capacity of 40,000 litres. So far, around 126 trips of Doodh Duronto special trains have been operated, resulting in 751 milk tankers duly transporting three crore litres.
The milk is sourced by a unit of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) from more than 3,000 pooling points spread across 13,000 villages in and around the Chittoor district.
Further, the regular movement of the special train connecting Renigunta with the National Capital via Kacheguda has seen increasing patronage from parcel customers for movement of commodities.
Apart from transportation of milk, around 56 parcel-vans were attached to these trains from Renigunta and transported essential commodities and fruits such as China clay, hard parcels, mangoes, musk melons etc, to en route stations like Delhi, Bhopal, Nagpur and Jhansi and also to non-en route stations such as Jodhpur, Jaipur, Rourkela, Ambala.
In addition, regular loading was done at the Kacheguda station. A total of 191 Parcel vans were loaded and carried around 4,039 tonnes of goods. These goods are transported to Nizamuddin, Bhopal, Jhansi and also to non-en route stations like Tata Nagar, Rourkela, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur etc.
