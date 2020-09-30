Downtrend in soya continues

Downtrend in soya oil continued in mandis across Madhya Pradesh on weak global cues and subdued physical demand. A decline in buying support at a higher rate also added to the bearish sentiment in soya oil, with soya refined today declining to ₹898-900, while soya solvent ruled at ₹850-855 for 10 kg.

With a rise in the arrival of new crop, soya oil plants’ rate also declined, with soya refined Mahakali today being quoted at ₹910, Prakash ₹900, Keshav/Bajrang ₹901 for 10 kg each; soya refined Vippy ₹902, Bajrang ₹901, Gambuja ₹915, and Avi (Ujjain) ₹900. Soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹900, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹893, Dhanuka ₹890, Amrit (Mandsaur) ₹895, Khandwa ₹905, Itarsi ₹906 and Nimbhara ₹898, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) declined to ₹900 for 10 kg.

Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted lower at ₹3,900 a quintal, while soyabean seeds were quoted at ₹3,800-3,850 a quintal. In Neemuch, soyabean ruled at ₹3,830 a quintal. Soya DOC was quoted at ₹32,500-33,000 a tonne on improved domestic demand in hypro.