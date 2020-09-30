Downtrend in soya continues

The Sony ZV-1 camera is specially for vloggers
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Downtrend in soya oil continued in mandis across Madhya Pradesh on weak global cues and subdued physical demand. A decline in buying support at a higher rate also added to the bearish sentiment in soya oil, with soya refined today declining to ₹898-900, while soya solvent ruled at ₹850-855 for 10 kg.
With a rise in the arrival of new crop, soya oil plants’ rate also declined, with soya refined Mahakali today being quoted at ₹910, Prakash ₹900, Keshav/Bajrang ₹901 for 10 kg each; soya refined Vippy ₹902, Bajrang ₹901, Gambuja ₹915, and Avi (Ujjain) ₹900. Soya refined MS Pachore was quoted at ₹900, Neemuch (MS Solvex) ₹893, Dhanuka ₹890, Amrit (Mandsaur) ₹895, Khandwa ₹905, Itarsi ₹906 and Nimbhara ₹898, while soya refined Kalapipal (Ambika) declined to ₹900 for 10 kg.
Plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted lower at ₹3,900 a quintal, while soyabean seeds were quoted at ₹3,800-3,850 a quintal. In Neemuch, soyabean ruled at ₹3,830 a quintal. Soya DOC was quoted at ₹32,500-33,000 a tonne on improved domestic demand in hypro.
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...