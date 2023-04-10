Dr YS Parmar University and Rajat IG Biotech have joined hands to launch a collaborative project aimed at producing and marketing clean planting material that will benefit farmers and the industry.

A statement from IG International, the parent firm of Rajat IG Biotech, said both partners were committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and affordable planting materials that will help increase productivity and profitability in the agriculture sector.

The partnership, entered through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), combines the university’s agricultural research expertise with the technical know-how and commercial reach of Rajat IG Biotech.

Varsity to get share in revenue

Rajat IG Biotech said the collaboration will focus on producing high-quality, disease-free planting material.

Sanjeev Chauhan, Director of Research, Dr. YS Parmar University, said, “This collaboration will provide farmers and the industry access to superior planting material.”

Rajat IG Biotech will market and sell the clean planting material produced under this collaboration. The university will receive a share of the sales revenue generated from the plants sold under the Memorandum of Understanding.

Vinod Soni, CEO, Rajat IG Biotech, said, “The MoU will help us leverage the cutting-edge research capabilities of the university to develop and market innovative solutions that meet the needs of the industry.”