Dragon fruit from Gujarat, West Bengal exported to UK, Bahrain

Consignments of dragon fruit, rich in fibre and mineral, sourced from Gujarat and West Bengal, have been exported for the first time to the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“The consignment of dragon fruit exported to London was sourced from farmers of Kutch region. It was exported by APEDA registered pack house in Bharuch, Gujarat. The consignment to Bahrain was sourced from the farmers of West Midnapore (West Bengal) and exported by APEDA registered enterprises in Kolkata,” according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Tuesday.

In June this year, a consignment of ‘dragon fruit’ sourced from the farmers of Sangli district, Maharashtra, was exported to Dubai by an APEDA recognised exporter.

Due to high export value, the exotic ‘dragon fruit’ has become increasingly popular in recent years and has been taken up for cultivation by farmers in different states. There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin. Consumers are typically relishing the red and white-fleshed ones.

Dragon fruit is mostly grown in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. West Bengal, too, has now started cultivating the fruit, the release pointed out.