In a significant move to bolster India’s drone technology sector, Drone Destination and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a cutting-edge drone training centre at NSIC in New Delhi.

This collaborative effort aims to provide comprehensive training in drone technology, encompassing repairs and maintenance, data processing and analysis, remote pilot training, and the emerging sport of drone soccer.

The centre will prioritise skill development, employment generation, and the empowerment of the drone ecosystem in India. By focusing on areas such as digital agriculture, survey and mapping, mining, asset inspection, surveillance and monitoring, and disaster management, the partnership is set to address the growing and diversified demands for skilled manpower in the drone sector.

Drone Destination, one of the leaders in India’s drone industry, offers certified drone pilot training and state-of-the-art Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions. The company is headquartered in New Delhi and has pioneered commercial drone operations across various sectors including agriculture and infrastructure.

Creating opportunities

The training programmes at the NSIC centre will be progressively introduced at all NSIC Technical Skill Centres across India, ensuring widespread access to cutting-edge drone technology education. This initiative is expected to create numerous opportunities for skill development and employment, driving economic growth and innovation in the drone sector.

Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination, said, “This partnership with NSIC marks a significant milestone in our mission to democratise drone technology in India. By providing specialised training and skill development programmes, we aim to empower individuals and organisations with the knowledge and expertise needed to harness the full potential of drones. We are launching these technical skill enhancing courses in addition to the Pilot Training Certification course already offered by us in 12 locations across India. This initiative will ensure availability of skilled and specialised workforce in the growing drone eco-system in India.”

Kartikeya Sinha Director, Planning and Marketing, NSIC, said, “NSIC is committed to fostering skill development across various sectors, and this MoU with Drone Destination aligns perfectly with our objectives. The establishment of this drone training centre will be a game-changer, particularly for aspiring youth and women in technology. By equipping individuals with the necessary skills, we are paving the way for a more technologically advanced and self-reliant India.”