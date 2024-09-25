Drone Destination and agritech firm DeHaat have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and offer drone spraying services. Drone Destination is drone-service provide and a drone pilot training firm. The partnership will also promote DeHaat’s wide range of agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, to farmers across rural India.

Also DeHaat, through its vast network of over 14,000 DeHaat Centers spread across 11 States and catering to over 2.7 million farmers, will generate leads for drone services and offer agricultural services directly to end-users.

Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination, said: “Drone technology has immense potential to enhance farm productivity, and with DeHaat’s strong market presence, we can reach more farmers and deliver innovative solutions to help them thrive in today’s competitive environment.”

Amrendra Singh, Co-founder & Director, DeHaat, said, “By integrating drone technology with our comprehensive agricultural services, we aim to provide farmers with cutting-edge tools that can increase crop yield and ensure sustainable farming practices.”

Drone Destination will be registered as a service provider on DeHaat’s platform, allowing farmers to access drone services directly and effortlessly. DeHaat will also list its agricultural products and services on Drone Destination’s platform, the company said.