Drop in tea production seen at Kochi auctions

Tea arrivals to Kochi auctions continued to drop in the last consecutive weeks due to lower crop in the plantation areas following erratic weather conditions.

Sources in the tea industry said the production drop till August-end was 30 per cent and it was reflected in the tea arrivals to the auctions. It is expected to be down in September also.

Prices of several tea varieties in the auction witnessed a declining trend and the market is holding for good liquoring varieties and popular marks, which was steady to firm and dearer by ₹2-4. In Sale 38, the quantity on offer in CTC dust was 8,36,349.20 kg and there was a subdued demand from exporters and upcountry buyers, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said.

The orthodox dust also witnessed low arrivals at 6,500 kg and the market for better types was dearer. Exporters continued to absorb a small quantity.

In Cochin CTC dust quotation, good varieties fetched ₹118-162, mediums quoted at ₹84-127 and plain grades stood at ₹74-79.

In leaf category, the market for select Nilgiri brokens and whole leaf in orthodox grades was steady to firm and the quantity on offer was 1,84,751.70 kg. Exporters were selective, especially to CIS countries and other destinations.

With good demand for CTC leaf, the market for brokens and Fannings was dearer by ₹2-4 and sometimes more. The quantity on offer was 35,500 kg.

Monica SFD quoted the best price of ₹162/kg in dust grades, while Chamraj FOP was top in leaf grades, quoting ₹278/kg.