Drought-forecasting toolbox unveiled at UNCCD event

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
A UN body holding a meeting here has unveiled a toolbox that will not only warn of an impending drought, but also suggest means to mitigate the adverse impact of acute water scarcity.
The ongoing 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Wednesday witnessed the official release of the Drought Toolbox, which can be used by countries to assess drought risks in their regions much in advance, and prepare to deal with the water scarcity.
The drought toolbox, which uses 30 parameters, including soil moisture, rainfall data and temperature data of the present and past, can accurately evaluate the vulnerability of different geographic regions to drought. Already 70 countries have shown interest in making use of the toolbox, said UNCCD officials.
The need for a better tool to forecast droughts and minimise their socio-economic impact was felt long ago and two years ago many countries suggested that the UNCCD come up with a template.
Subsequently, UNCCD experts began working on the drought toolbox together with their counterparts from other UN organisations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Meteorological Organization, as well as from the University of Nebraska in the US.
In a discussion earlier in the day, UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw said the economic impact of drought has increased almost three-fold in the last few years. If the cost of drought globally was $29 billion a year between 2005-2015, it is now is more than $80 billion a year, he said.
According to him, droughts have caused loss of foodgrains that can feed as many as 81 million people every day. Quoting a World Bank study, Thiaw said droughts, which are normally difficult to foresee are four times costlier than floods.
Lorena Aguilar Revelo, Vice Foreign Minister of Costa Rica, warned those gathered at the meeting that a 2 degree Celsius increase in global temperatures will put an additional 441 million people at the risk of facing drought globally.
Most experts also agreed that women will suffer most. “Unfortunately, drought knows gender very well,” said the UNCCD chief, adding that it will adversely impact their well-being in resource-poor areas as they have to spend longer periods looking for water.
This gadget has a screen smaller than a smartphone but triggers your routine
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
Home cover policies have multiple rules and restrictions that you need to be aware of
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports