Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)75.0036.361304.005500500022.22
Dhing(ASM)30.00-25230.002200023500-4.35
Shillong(Meh)15.00-25317.00150001600015.38
Honnali(Kar)4.00-8.0034207--
Mangkolemba(Nag)3.20-20111.402500240047.06
Tura(Meh)3.0057.8911.2055004800-
Payyannur(Ker)0.658.3314.862250023500-
Perumbavoor(Ker)0.60NC7.4019000190008.57
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)12.00NC330.001400014000-
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)51.20103.17177.8016001900-
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-44.44116.0040303990-
Published on September 16, 2019
