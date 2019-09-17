Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 17-09-2019 01:41:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)58.00-59.15906.003453934542-3.03
Karimganj(ASM)55.00-26.671414.005500550022.22
Mumbai(Mah)13.0016090.00330003300017.86
Hailakandi(ASM)7.00NC48.001700017000-
Tura(Meh)2.90-3.3317.0055005500-
Taliparamba(Ker)2.5031.5823.202125022300-1.16
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC18.00250002400020.77
Payyannur(Ker)0.65NC16.162250022500-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-41.67697.408230845024.70
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)10.00-80.47197.8018501600-
Lalitpur(UP)2.20-12120.4040404030-
Published on September 17, 2019
