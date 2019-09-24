Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:09:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)59.001.721024.003405534539-4.39
Siddapur(Kar)37.00-74.0018799-12.69
Karimganj(ASM)35.00-36.361484.005500550022.22
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00-50330.00275502605023.82
Dhing(ASM)20.00-33.33270.002250022000-2.17
Shillong(Meh)20.0033.33357.00160001500023.08
Holenarsipura(Kar)17.00-34.0016000--
Kharupetia(ASM)12.00-24.0030000--
Sagar(Kar)12.00-24.0017609--
Mumbai(Mah)10.00-23.08110.00330003300017.86
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC12.00240002500020.00
Payyannur(Ker)0.62-4.6217.402250022500-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Unjha(Guj)211.20-422.408875--
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.70857.14710.80810082309.46
Sanchor(Raj)4.00-8.008200--
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)28.00180253.8018501850-
Lalitpur(UP)4.0081.82128.4040504040-
Published on September 24, 2019
