Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Dhing(ASM)26.0030322.0024000225004.35
Hailakandi(ASM)8.0014.2964.001600017000-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)16.0033.33362.001600014000-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5135.4040604050-
Published on October 03, 2019
