Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)35.00NC1554.005500550022.22
Shillong(Meh)18.00-10393.001600016000-28.89
Howly(ASM)10.00-20.0019000--
Madhugiri(Kar)9.00-18.0019000--
Taliparamba(Ker)2.00-2027.202250021250-1.10
Tura(Meh)1.20-58.6219.4065005500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC22.00250002500021.95
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC21.122300022500-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)13.00-13.33418.001600015500-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.2037.5718.4076008100-1.94
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-20144.40452045007.36
Published on October 14, 2019
